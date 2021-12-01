Comerica Bank Invests $1.08 Million in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

OSTK opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

