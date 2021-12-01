Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $253,000 Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $301,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $771.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

