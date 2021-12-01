Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.