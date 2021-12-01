Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of XTN opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

