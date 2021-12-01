Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,331 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in electroCore were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in electroCore by 583.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

