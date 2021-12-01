Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 10,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.