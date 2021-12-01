California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,999 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $117,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TACO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

