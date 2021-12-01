Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lemonade (LMND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND):

11/18/2021 – Lemonade is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

11/10/2021 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lemonade by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 26.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

