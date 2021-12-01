Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 146.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $278.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $292.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.