Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.