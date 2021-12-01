Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.72 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NTAP opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $959,134. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.