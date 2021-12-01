Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 37 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $185.85 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.90 and a 200-day moving average of $288.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

