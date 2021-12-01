Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 29.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $114.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

