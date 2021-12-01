Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 19,115 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.06.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
