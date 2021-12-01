Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 19,115 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.