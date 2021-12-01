Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

