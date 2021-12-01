Financial Comparison: The Coretec Group (CRTG) and Its Rivals

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS: CRTG) is one of 45 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The Coretec Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares The Coretec Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Coretec Group
|N/A
|-$1.85 million
|-2.57
|The Coretec Group Competitors
|$312.69 million
|$18.27 million
|-33.94
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Coretec Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Coretec Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|The Coretec Group Competitors
|154
|596
|1000
|41
|2.52
As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.30%. Given The Coretec Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Coretec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares The Coretec Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Coretec Group
|N/A
|-184.73%
|-130.50%
|The Coretec Group Competitors
|-30.27%
|25.29%
|-2.86%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group’s peers have a beta of 2.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
The Coretec Group peers beat The Coretec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
