Analyzing Loncor Gold (LONCF) and Its Peers

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Loncor Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19% Loncor Gold Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loncor Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 797 3516 3794 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 62.75%. Given Loncor Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -31.00 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.94

Loncor Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Loncor Gold peers beat Loncor Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

