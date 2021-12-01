Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,380 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $581,549.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.