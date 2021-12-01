Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,124,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,238,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 685,632 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

