USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Down 56.7% in November

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 193,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

USAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter worth about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAK opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.06. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

