-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

