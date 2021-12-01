360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 104.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $633,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

