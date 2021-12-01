Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 38,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total value of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00.

ETSY stock opened at $274.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $9,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

