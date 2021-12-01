Indulgence B.V. Jab Acquires 263,950 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 263,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,030,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 190,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,825,300.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,726,268.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

