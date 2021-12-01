$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,740,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,613,000 after buying an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 62,698 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

