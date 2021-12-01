$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

MANT opened at $67.95 on Friday. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 516.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,781 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 108.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

