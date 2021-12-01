Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,399 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $228.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $249.46.

