60,501 Shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE:TKC opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.