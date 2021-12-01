Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

YUM stock opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

