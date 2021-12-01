488 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $608.55 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.08 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

