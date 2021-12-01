State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,750 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.