Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,800 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

