Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

