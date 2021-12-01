Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth $213,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.