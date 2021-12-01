Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.75.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

