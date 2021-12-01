Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

