Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

