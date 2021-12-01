Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

