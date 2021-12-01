Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $108,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.