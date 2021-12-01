Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lumentum by 172.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lumentum by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

