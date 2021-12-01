Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $119,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.