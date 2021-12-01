Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $48,033,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $152.87 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

