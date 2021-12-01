Howard Dvorkin Purchases 15,606 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

FPAY opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.18. FlexShopper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

