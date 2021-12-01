Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce sales of $481.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $487.70 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $473.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 136.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 271,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 156,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CoreCivic by 303.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 205,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

