Millennium Management LLC Sells 86,966 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,966 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,799,000 after acquiring an additional 514,235 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 97.59.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,316,225 shares of company stock valued at $282,909,857 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

