Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,612 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

