Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Progress Software stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

