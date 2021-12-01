Credit Suisse AG Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 791.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 165,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 586,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

ABUS opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

