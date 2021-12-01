Credit Suisse AG Has $289,000 Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THFF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $559.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.