Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,788 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 359,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

